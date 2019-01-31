Kelowna Christian meets Dr. Knox in grade 9 boys basketball city championships

Regardless of result, both teams are heading to the Valley Championships

It will likely be the last local game for the grade nine boys from both Kelowna Christian and Dr. Knox this weekend. The two teams face off Feb. 1 in the final game of the city championships.

Bragging rights are the biggest thing on the line, as both teams will go on to attend the Valley Championships in Salmon Arm from Feb. 15 – 16.

The top two teams from that championship will attend the B.C. provincials in Burnaby Feb. 28 to Mar. 3.

KCS boasts a strong team this year as they’re coming off a win at a basketball tournament called the Emerald, a prestigious tournament in Vancouver hosted by the Vancouver College Fighting Irish. KCS won the tournament with ease Jan. 19.

KCS and the Dr. Knox Falcons come face to face Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Kelowna Christian School.

