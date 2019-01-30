Kelowna Chiefs relish in historic week

The Chiefs won all three games last week with a combined 26 goals

The Chiefs and the Big White guests enjoy the after game. Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

The Kelowna Chiefs are coming off one of their most successful weeks of the season, in one of their most successful seasons of the franchise. The offensive powerhouse that is the Chiefs have a record of 36 wins, 2 losses, 1 tie, and two overtime losses that gives them 75 points, over 20 points more than the second best team in their division.

With three games last week, the Chiefs were hard pressed to find a challenge with big wins over teams in Princeton, Sicamous, and Osoyoos. In the three wins, the Chiefs scored 26 goals and only gave up four.

RELATED: KSS girls curling wins 3rd straight regional championship

The week of games were greeted with special guests and new records set.

Chiefs players Brody Dale hit the 100 point mark in the regular season on only game 35. Dale leads the entire KIJHL with 104 points. Ryan Stack set a new KIJHL record with scoring six goals in a single game in Tuesday’s 11-2 win over Princeton.

Big White Ski Resort staff and joined the Chiefs in their win Tuesday, while Jamie Walters was presented with a recognition award for his work in mental health on Friday.

On Feb. 1, the Chiefs will host their very first Faith Night with Paston Don Richmond.

As the record breaking season for the Chiefs conclude, and playoffs starting in less than a month; the Chiefs have secured the top spot in the Okanagan division and could finish best in the league.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.