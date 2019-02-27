Kelowna Chiefs’ hot streak continues with win in first playoff game

The Chiefs will battle Osoyoos in game two Wednesday night

Chiefs take on Osoyoos in game two Wednesday night. Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

The Kelowna Chiefs show no signs of slowing down in their playoff run.

In the first game of the playoffs for the Chiefs, the Rutland Arena fans celebrated 10 times as the Chiefs dominated the visiting Osoyoos Coyotes in a 10-1 win.

Highlight: @KelownaChiefs on an early power play. Dylan Kent's point shot is stopped, but @Ryanstack2000 is there for the rebound. His 1st of the playoffs makes it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/kMlyCcVIDY — Justin McCartney (@KChiefsVoice) February 27, 2019

The Chiefs have had only one goal on their record-breaking season: to win the championships.

Rutland knows the Chiefs are coming off their most successful season of the franchise this past year with only two regular season losses, and 43 wins during the regular season. Though the Chiefs are matched up against the four seed Coyotes, who struggled this past season with 17 wins and 29 losses, the team know’s anything can happen in the playoffs.

“We want to go into the playoffs on all cylinders,” said Chiefs’ game day manager Alex Draper.

Game two of the first round between the Chiefs and Coyotes comes Wednesday night.

