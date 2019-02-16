Kelowna athletes kick off Canada Winter Games

Saturday is day one of the Games in Red Deer

Saturday marks the first day of competitions at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer. After the open ceremonies on Friday, athletes from all over the country are ready to compete in the Games.

Kelowna’s Jacob Rubuliak was the first Kelowna athlete to lace up. The speed skater finished 12th out of 32 skaters at the men’s long track 1500 m race. Tyson Langelaar from Winnipeg, Manitoba finished won the gold medal, he was 11 seconds faster than Rubuliak. B.C.’s Kieran Hanson from Prince George finished 11th, just 0.35 seconds faster than Rubuliak.

Rubuliak is Kelowna’s only male speed skater at the Games, he will continue to compete with the 500 m long track race, 1000 m long track, and the 5000 m long track.

Team BC men’s hockey takes on Team Manitoba later on Saturday. Team BC nabbed three Kelowna Rockets prospects for the Games. Trevor Wong, Steel Quiring (Vernon), and Elias Carmichael will battle for gold throughout the first weekend of the games.

Kelowna’s Brooklyn Keller will lace up for Team BC Womens Ringette early Feb. 17. Team BC starts their Games off with a match-up against Team Ontario.

The Canada Winter Games run until March 3. More updates on Kelowna’s athletes can be found throughout the Games on Kelowna Capital News.

