Kelowna athletes continue run at Canada Winter Games

A week into the 2019 Canada Winter Games and Team BC has amassed 26 total medals. They sit in fourth place behind Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec who leads with an impressive 77 total medals.

While no Kelowna athlete has yet to reach the podium, Team BC has gathered nine Gold medals, five Silver medals, and 12 Bronze medals, including two Gold medals coming from Penticton’s Brayden Kuroda in two freestyle skiing events.

Kelowna’s Brookyln Keller will lead her ringette team, which includes multiple Okanagan athletes, into the Bronze medal match in woman’s ringette late on Friday afternoon. Keller is joined by Coldstream’s Alyssa Racine, and Vernon’s Aly Carter and Abby Williamson. Team BC women’s ringette looks to add another Gold medal to Team BC’s stack, and to do proud the Okanagan fans that’ll be cheering them on.

Kelowna’s Jacob Rubuliak has had a terrific run for Team BC. The 16-year-old speed skater competed in multiple events with his highest result coming in at sixth in the 5000 m long track speed skating.

Team BC’s male hockey team which features three Kelowna Rockets prospects will be competing for seventh Friday afternoon against Team New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, Team BC’s women’s hockey team is chock-full of talent from the Okanagan, including Kelowna’s Kiara Stecko. The women’s team will make their 2019 Canada Games debuts against Team Alberta Feb. 24. The team includes West Kelowna’s Sarah Paul, Lake Country’s Chanreet Kaur Bassi and Sydney Neustaeter, Coldstream’s Anne Cherkowski, and Penticton’s Anna MacCara and Reece Hunt.

Kelowna’s Jordyn Yendley’s Winter Games will start Feb. 28 in synchro female trampoline gymnastics, while Lake Country’s Daniel Loban, who won Silver at the 2018 CWG, is still set to compete for Team BC’s snowboard cross team.

Kelowna Capital News will provide updates from local athletes as the 2019 Games continue through to Mar. 3.

