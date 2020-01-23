Kelowna Aquajets swim to 1st place finish at Snowfest meet

Over 115 Aquajets represented the club at the first long course meet of the season

The Kelowna Aquajets proved their merit at their second home meet of the season where they swam to a first-place finish out of the 15 participating clubs.

At the Snowfest long course meet over the weekend, 115 Aquajets showed off their skills and hard work in the water as five swimmers swam to new club records including Aiden Kirk who broke three club records that have stood for 23 years in the 11 to 12 boys age group.

Emilie Golinowski, Liam Chew, Kelsey Fillion and Paul Neupert also set new records in their respective age groups and disciplines.

During the Aquajets’ first long course meet of the season, there were 15 members who swam to provincial qualifying times as well as Kodi Wiman who qualified for the Canadian Junior Championships.

