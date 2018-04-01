Kee’s Taekwondo hosts fundraiser in Salmon Arm April 7

Kee’s Taekwondo will be holding a fundraiser at the Mall at Piccadilly April 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.. They will be showcasing demonstrations of their classes and all proceeds go to the local Girl Guides. (File photo)

Feeling like a little martial arts might spice up your Saturday?

Kee’s Taekwondo in Salmon Arm is putting on a fundraising event that might help with that. On April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mall at Piccadilly the dojo will be holding a series of demonstrations aimed at showcasing the training they offer and raising funds for the local chapter of the Girl Guides.

“The demos we do are just showing what our school can provide in the classes, demonstrations of the patterns of kicking, of sparring, there will some board breaking and there is some of our Vernon black-belts that will be coming down,” says Christal McFadden of Kee’s Taekwondo. “And you know, we are going to allow people to come out onto the mats during the demos if they want to learn how to kick a target or try out some of the other stuff.”

The demo presentations will be free for the public, but they will be accepting donations that will go in full to the local Girl Guides.

“We don’t ask for anything to go to us, it’s all going towards the people we are supporting. The Girl Guides I know are always looking to fundraise, they’re going to Europe with their oldest group this year, so all the money goes to a great cause.”

While there will be some expert black belts in the demonstrations to showcase the sport’s top-tier skills, McFadden says that some of their newer, younger students will also get the chance to strut their stuff and show off their newly developed skills.

“The kids that are involved, some of them have just started, there’s a range of ages, not just people that have been doing it for two or three years, some have been doing it for two or three months,” she says. “It’s good for the kids in our school to be able to perform for people, demonstrate the skills they have learned. This is a good opportunity for them to kind of show off for people!”

McFadden thinks having kids involved in sports can be a helpful way to learn important life lessons, not to mention a great way to expel some of that youthful energy.

“I feel that keeping kids involved, especially in some kind of sport, some kind of activity, keeps them well-grounded, well-minded. It gives them somewhere to direct that energy. It’s a reward system like any sport,” she says. “I guess the biggest thing is just keeping our kids active, especially in this age of technology, having the kids feel that there is a purpose and a goal out there, something that they feel good about that they’ve achieved. Taekwondo is something that I feel is very well- rounded, mind, body and soul.”

She hopes watching a demonstration from some of the newer students may also help to dispel misconceptions that martial arts are only accessible to elite, fighting-fit people.

“Most of what you see is just the fighting parts. We have our gear on and we’re sparring. But it is more than just sparring, it’s about self-defence, it’s about confidence. It’s you who gets the insight, the courage, you’re the one who develops the strength,” she says. “It’s a sport that anybody can do, it’s a sport that can be done when you’re young or old, it’s a good family event. Hopefully this shows it is more than what they might think.”

