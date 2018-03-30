Keep skiing at Larch Hills – season isn’t over yet

Marcia Beckner

Contributor

There we were, looking at a huge fir tree which had started its growing years before Columbus sailed to the Americas.

Estimated to be around 600 years old, this big fir is at the south end of Big Tree Alley where Blaine Carson and Judy Murray had taken the Wednesday Wenches on an outing last week.

Awesome not only to see the big fella but also awesome to ski the large clearcuts that Federated Co-op created when logging the area west of the Summit.

We had skied from the North Hub up Larch Hills Road, onto Sidehill Salmon, Cariboo Memory, across the clearcut to Devil’s Club Domain (where we checked out the moose carcass which obviously had been providing meals for many critters around and about) to Fir Lane then into Big Tree Alley. This time of year is stellar for skiing open backcountry – good deep base of snow, warmer days, and one can ski on top of the crust that is formed by the freezing temps at night then whose top softens in the day. Perfect! Glad that Federated left this giant for everyone to enjoy and marvel at. We did try a tree hug but its girth was too enormous for the number of folks we had. Thanks to Blaine and Judy for the wonderful adventure!

We are blessed with a plethora of interesting ski outings in our area. Three weeks ago, with Eleanor and Tom Marshall organizing the shuttle, 10 of us skied the Mara Rail Trail from Sicamous to Rosemond Lake. In 1891, CPR bought this railway right of way which goes along Mara Lake then Rosemond Lake, continuing down through Grindrod to Armstrong. The railway was viable until August 2009, when the rails were lifted. With great foresight, the railway bed has been purchased and will become a dedicated Rail Trail. Skiing along on the rail bed, the feeling of this as a railway route was palpable. Lake on the left, towering hills on the right. Evident along the way was signs of mining activity . Exploratory mining for gold and silver was the first industrial activity in the area. We also came across warm geothermal water. Perhaps there are hot springs in the area!

The celebration last Friday for Natalie Wilkie and her Paralympic success was inspiring. So many of the community came out to cheer her as she and her sisters, Isabelle and Madeleine, rode atop the fire truck through town. The ceremony at city hall feted Natalie, but also gave everyone in attendance the opportunity to talk to Natalie, get autographs – especially on ski toques – and have their photo taken with the Paralympic champion. Proud moments all around!

As the ski season comes to a close, the chalet expansion project is ramping up. With a projected finish of October 2018 there will be a lot of finishing activity inside and out. It will be wonderful to have the space for all the club activities on the hill – Jackrabbits, Junior Race Team and BC Championships. As well, it will be a lovely space for group rentals – weddings, family reunions, etc.

Bravo to the Chalet Expansion committee and their hard work.

Jim and I skied Monday in a late March Larch Hills snowstorm. Brilliant! Keep skiing. It’s not over yet!