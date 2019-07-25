Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

The Team Canada Women's Rugby Sevens captain and her team will play Mexico Friday

Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi (second from left) and fellow team members had an opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, after the Team Canada’s flag raising ceremony at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru Wednesday, July 24. Sgt. John Maheu photo

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, in Lima, Peru for the Pan Am Games competing with Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens, had the opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada after the Team Canada’s flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday, July 24.

Moleschi told the Tribune Thursday evening she is very happy to be the captain.

“We have our first game tomorrow vs Mexico to start our 2019 Pan American Games off. Very happy to be named Captain to this team of ladies. I’m looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch tomorrow with them and to show the world the depth and talent that we have within our centralized program.”

In a Canadian Press article published Wednesday, Moleschi, told reporter Neil Davidson: We’re a world-class team and we’re here to bring the heat.”

