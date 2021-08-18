A group of kayakers make their way down the Clearwater River from the Kettle put-in area for an event for the Clearwater Kayak Festival held Aug. 7 to 9. Paddlers from all over gathered in Clearwater for the weekend festivities that included camping, live music, yoga and of course, whitewater kayaking. One paddler braved the rapids to perch himself on a rock to take photos of the paddlers as they went by. (Stephanie Hagenaars / Clearwater Times)

Kayaking the Clearwater River

