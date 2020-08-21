Karina LeBlanc Game Changer award nominations now open

Awards for young people who create chances for under-represented youth to participate in sport

Canadian women's soccer goal keeper Karina Chenelle LeBlanc

Youth sport can have a huge impact on kids, and BC Games would like to recognize those who facilitate it.

The organization has announced the opening of nominations for the Karina LeBlanc Game Changer Award.

Named for the Maple Ridge soccer star, the award was developed to recognize the achievement of a young person in Maple Ridge who has created opportunities for underrepresented youth in their community to participate more fully in sport.

Hometown hero Karina LeBlanc, who has an Olympic bronze medal, and was one of the longest serving soccer players for team Canada, is known as a game changer both on and off the field of play.

Since retiring from professional sport, she uses her platform as a way to inspire and challenge people to live life purposefully.

Karina has been the Head of Women’s Football for CONCACAF and its 41 countries since 2018 and aims to use football as a mechanism to save young girls’ lives through the sport.

As a legacy of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games, this year’s Karina LeBlanc Game Change Award will provide one outstanding Maple Ridge youth with $1,000 to recognize their significant work and dedication to developing sport in their community.

The goal of this award is to identify, recognize, and celebrate the accomplishments of an outstanding young person who has moved their community forward in youth sport or recreation.

Nominees must be 16-24 years of age by September of the nomination year.

Nominations may include,but are not limited to,the achievements of athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, or volunteers.

Demonstrated leadership in breaking down barriers to inclusion and participation in sport among groups generally underrepresented in the world of sport and recreation

A role model and/or mentor for youth and demonstrates initiative, leadership, and commitment to promoting sport in their community.

Nominations to focus on candidates achievements over the previous two years.

This award could recognize: A new, enhanced or expanded program or service; an event that was targeted toward the participation of underrepresented youth; or significant volunteer experiencein sport within the community

The nomination forms are available at https://www.bcgames.org/Home/1-Forms/Karina-LeBlanc-Award, and will close on September 25, 2020.

For questions please contact award@bcgames.org.

