Kamloops wins B.C. bantam Tier 2 hockey banner in Nanaimo

Kamloops Blazers player Lucas Schmid looks to create a scoring chance against the Coquitlam Chiefs during the gold-medal game of the B.C. Hockey bantam Tier 2 provincial championships on Friday at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Blazers were on a hot streak all tournament long and won the B.C. championship.

The Kamloops Blazers won B.C. Hockey’s bantam Tier 2 provincial championship on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena, shutting out the Coquitlam Chiefs 3-0 in the gold-medal game.

Sam Zulyniak, Kaleb Preymak and J.J. Ward scored and Johnny Hicks posted the shutout for the Blazers.

Kamloops went 5-0-1 at the tournament.

