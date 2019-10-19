Kamloops Blazers blank Vancouver Giants

A loss on the road for G-men

Giants goaltender David Tendeck, seen here in an undated file photo, stopped 24 of the 30 shots fired his way in the Vancouver net in Kamloops on Friday, Oct. 18. (Rik Fedyk)

Vancouver Giants fell 6-0 to the Kamloops Blazers Friday night (Oct. 18) at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Kamloops captain Zane Franklin paced the Blazers with three goals and an assist while goaltender Dylan Garand turned aside all 23 shots he faced in goal.

Logan Stankoven, Martin Lang and Quinn Schmiemann supplied the other goals.

David Tendeck stopped 24 of the 30 shots fired his way in the Vancouver net.

Play by play:

Logan Stankoven opened the scoring for Kamloops at 6:03 in the first. Martin Lang and Montana Onyebuchi earned assists.

Zane Franklin extended the Kamloops lead to 2-0 at the 8:24 mark on a power play, right as a five-on-three advantage had come to an end. Connor Zary had the lone assist.

Quinn Schmiemann made it 3-0 at the 17:52 mark when his shot from the left-wing circle snuck past David Tendeck’s glove. Zane Franklin and Caeden Bankier helped set it up.

READ ALSO: Assembling a new Vancouver Giants not an easy task

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants scouts sticking with team for another season

In the second, Martin Lang made it 4-0 Kamloops off a power play goal from the right-wing circle at 3:45. Assists came courtesy of Logan Stankoven and Quinn Schmiemann.

Zane Franklin’s second goal of the night came at 1:28 into the third period on a power play. Max Martin and Martin Lang drew the assists.

Exactly one minute later Franklin recorded his hat-trick, one-timing home a feed from Connor Zary.

Final Score: Blazers 6 – Giants 0

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 30 – 23.

Giants are now 5-5 on the road so far this season.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants wrap up prairie road swing with a 4-2 win over Regina

Eight of the next 10 games for the Langley-based Giants will be played on home ice.

The Giants are now 3-2 against opponents from the B.C. Division.

Giants return to action this weekend with home games on both Saturday (Oct. 19) and Sunday (Oct. 20).

G-men will take to the ice on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre against the Swift Current Broncos and then on Sunday at 4 p.m. they’ll face their 2018 and 2019 playoff rivals, the Victoria Royals, for the first time this season.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter