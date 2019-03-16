Kamloops Blazers announce Hockey School registration

North Thompson Star/Journal

Boys and girls who love the sport of hockey will have a great opportunity to hone their skills in Kamloops this coming August. The Kamloops Blazers will be hosting their 2019 Hockey School on August 12-16, 2019, at the McArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops.

The Kamloops Blazers Hockey School is open to both boys and girls going into Initiation (2013-2015), Novice (2011-2012), Atom (2009-2010) and Pee Wee (2007-2007) in the fall next hockey season. Each participant will receive excellent instruction from Kamloops Blazers coaching staff, along with Blazers’ Power Skating Instructor Nina Hrycewich.

There will be two ice sessions per day including power skating and skills session. There will also be two hours of off-ice instruction from Blazers staff members that include training techniques, games, nutrition, respect and the importance of sportsmanship. Each group will be led by current, former or future Kamloops Blazers players.

Early registration is highly recomended as spots are limited and fill up very quickly! To register, or find out more information on the 2019 Kamloops Blazers Hockey School please call 250-828-1144 or go to: http://blazerhockey.com/kamloops-blazers-hockey-school