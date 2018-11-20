Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream win first-ever B.C. high school tourney soccer game

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers stunned previously unbeaten Archbishop Carney Stars of Port Coquitlam 1-0 to pick up the school’s first-ever win at the B.C. High School Senior Boy’s AA Soccer Championships in Burnaby Tuesday. (@KalamalkaSecond photo)

UPDATED TUESDAY, NOV. 20, 2:50 p.m.: The Lakers made it two straight wins Tuesday, defeating Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Bombers 5-3. Kal will play for 13th place Wednesday morning against either the Gladstone Gladiators of Vancouver or the Hazelton Spartans of Hazelton.



First-time qualifiers. First-ever win.

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers, who had lost their first two games, finished preliminary round play at the B.C. High School Senior Boys AA Soccer Championships in Burnaby Tuesday with a stunning 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Archbishop Carney Stars of Port Coquitlam.

The Lakers, who finished second in the Okanagan Championships, had never qualified for the provincial senior boy’s soccer finals in the school’s history until this year.

“We played with confidence this morning,” said Kal coach (and school principal) Mike Grace.

Great opportunities and solid defence from starters and substitutes Aiden Skinner, Luc Jones, Hugo Carldehn, Kaden Funk, Shaun Boucher and Mio Yamamoto kept the score against the Stars at 0-0. Brazilian Matheus Ambrozio fed a through ball to Jack Tolpinrud, who flew past the defence and walked around the keeper to slide the ball into the open net.

“The 1-0 win was satisfying, especially considering this team (Stars) would become the pool winner on the (tie) breaker,” said Grace. “Unfortunately, we became fourth in the pool due to the tiebreakers.”

And that was because of two close opening-day defeats for the Lakers.

Grace’s 21-man squad – up considerably from the 11 they finished the Okanagan Championships with – started with a 2-0 loss against Victoria’s St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags, then dominated North Vancouver’s Windsor Dukes but could not slot the ball into the back of the net, losing 1-0.

“We knew we would be seeded in a tough pool,” said Grace. “In the first four minutes against St Michael’s, we found ourselves down 2-0. We realized the speed with which we had to play and then were in a very competitive match. After losing 2-0, we knew we could play with the teams.

“We were back and forth with Windsor, narrowly missing on two breakaways by Ben Straight and Tolpinrud. As time was running down, Dan Herzberg missed on a great cross from Jack, and then Dan was blocked on a wonderful feed from Cole Johnson.

“In games like these, with missed opportunities, you know a tough goal will decide it. Sure enough, Windsor earned a corner and took a snapper shot that our goalie, Simon Disterhoft, saved. Unfortunately the save hit one of our defenders in the backside and ricocheted into our net.”

The Lakers (1-2) can finish no higher than 13th in the 16-team event, and faced the L.V. Rogers Bombers (0-3) Tuesday afternoon in their first consolation game.

Grace’s team has but four Grade 12 players.

“Hopefully we continue to play with confidence, learn from this experience and earn a berth again next year,” he said.

Kal qualified for the provincials by beating Kamloops’ Valleyview Vikings 5-4 in penalty kicks in the Okanagan semifinal, then losing the final to the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops with only 11 players.

The Sabres had a win and a draw in their first games of the provincials.

