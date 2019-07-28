Junior Timbermen eliminated from playoffs

Nanaimo Timbermen players Graden Soucy, front right, and teammates vie for a loose ball against Coquitlam Adanacs opponents during Saturday’s BCJALL game at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The junior A Nanaimo Timbermen had their best season in franchise history, but it’s come to an end.

The city’s B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League team lost to the Coquitlam Adanacs 9-4 on Saturday at Frank Crane Arena to drop the best-of-seven semifinal series four games to two.

Kyle Dawson led Nanaimo on Saturday with all four of his team’s goals including a natural hat trick in the second period. Justin Geddie made 30 saves as his team was outshot 39-27.

The T-men juniors set a new franchise record with 14 regular-season wins and their two playoff wins are also a club record. This was the first time that Nanaimo made the playoffs since the BCJALL moved from a six-team to a four-team playoff format.

