Junior skiers blast down Whitewater at annual freeski competition

Whitewater's Dylan Moynes was one of the gold-medal winners

George Walker does the splits during Whitewater’s Junior Freeski event last weekend. Photo courtesy Whitewater Ski Resort

Submitted

Young skiers took over Whitewater over the weekend for the eighth annual Junior Freeski Open event.

The competition included 127 athletes from around the province showing off their tricks on Whitewater’s Blast run.

The resort’s freeride team swept the podium in the male 12-14 age category with Dylan Moynes finishing first ahead of teammates Christian Kooznetsoff and Liam Blackmore in second and third, respectively.

Other results included:

Gemma Leishman winning best female under 12; Red Mountain’s Toby Hillis taking gold in under-12 males; Cayenne Caney finishing first in female 12-14; Erin Flood of Red Mountain edging Whitewater’s Indigo Bowick for gold in female 15-18; and Cameron Erven winning the male 15-18 category just ahead of Whitewater’s Jesse Thurston.