Junior Shamrocks squads start action this weekend

Victoria Shamrocks Junior A and Tier 1 Junior B teams hit the floor this weekend, with the latter at home in The Q Center. (Gazette file photo)

The Victoria Shamrocks Junior A and Tier 1 Junior B teams will be making their season debuts this weekend.

The British Columbia Lacrosse Association (BCLA) made the decision last October to introduce a five-year junior division and eliminate the intermediate division for the 2018 season.

BCLA reworked the intermediate A league so that the Tier 1 Junior B league will be a five-year program, aimed at developing player skills and serving as feeder teams to the Junior A teams – a model that is used in Alberta and Ontario lacrosse.

The Junior A team plays its first game in Coquitlam against the Port Coquitlam Saints on Sunday April 29 at 4 p.m.

The T1 Shamrocks kick off their inaugural season at home against the Burnaby Lakers. Game time is slated for Saturday April 28 at 1 p.m. at The Q Centre.

The Junior A team will play a 21-game regular season schedule and the T1 team will play an 18-game regular season schedule.

