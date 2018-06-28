Junior Shamrocks host retro jersey night

Saturday filled with lacrosse action at The Q Centre in Colwood

Junior A Shamrocks’ Brayden Brown looks to receive the ball in a game against the Coquitlam Adanacs May 5. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

The Junior Shamrocks are back in action at The Q Centre in Colwood this weekend and will be sporting a different look during their June 30 game against the Langley Thunder.

On Saturday the Junior ‘Rocks are hosting a special retro jersey night, with the team donning jerseys encompassing features from the 1962 Shamrocks, the 1976 Macdonalds Bread team and the 1988 Victoria-Esquimalt Legion, all of whom were Minto Cup winning teams.

As it’s the 30th anniversary of the 1988 team, some of those players will be in attendance and recognized during the first intermission. Some big names include Grant Hamilton, Greg and Grant Pepper, and Darren Reisig, among others.

The ball drops at 4 p.m. but the action gets underway earlier with a tailgate party in the parking lot. There will also be a number of items up for grabs in a silent auction and a 50/50 draw.

But that’s not the only game taking place Saturday. Before the Junior A Shamrocks hit the floor, the Tier 1 Junior B Shamrocks will also be in action at 1 p.m. against the Maple Ridge Burrards.

Minor lacrosse players can come early and have their shots timed in the box between 11 a.m. and noon.

Minor players wearing a team jersey will also receive half-price admission for one parent.

