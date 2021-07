The first Junior Rebels game in two years was played July 8 in Cloverdale.

Junior lacrosse made its comeback in the Cloverdale arena as the Junior Rebels won a spirited battle against Burnaby.

“Both teams started out in friendly fashion, but it didn’t take long for long pent up energy to be unleashed and it turned into a heated battle,” said contributor Dale Matthews.

Surrey won the season opener 8-6.

