Junior golfers vie for provincial honours at Fairwinds

Kendra Jones-Munk of Vernon lines up a drive at the BC Junior Girls Championships at Fairwinds Golf Club. — MIchael Briones photo

Today (July 5) is the final round of the B.C. Junior Boys and Girls Golf Championships at Fairwinds Golf Club.

Heading into today’s rounds, Brycen Ko leads the boys competition with a four-shot lead, sitting at 2-under-par. Ko played nother steady round Thursday, when he birdied two of his last three holes to shoot a 1-under 70. Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob and Michael Crisologo of Richmond are tied for second.

Ko hasn’t made anything worse than a bogey all week.

Gavyn Knight of Parksville, who plays at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, made the final cut, improving his game in each round carding 82-73-76. He currently shares 38th place.

The top three players after Friday’s final round will represent British Columbia in the inter-provincial team event at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship, which goes Aug. 12-15 in Hartland, N.B.

In the girls event, it’s not often a player can make up ground on the field without a single birdie, but Vancouver’s Angela Zhang did just that in Thursday’s third round of the B.C. Junior Girls Championship.

Zhang, who began the day seven shots out of the lead, played a steady round that included 16 pars and two bogeys at Fairwinds Golf Club. At the end of the day, she had a share of the lead. “It was steady,” Zhang said of her 2-over 73.

“I hit super solid iron shots, but all of my putts edged the hole. I was hitting good putts and hitting great irons, but none of them dropped. Unfortunately, it was just one of those days. But you know what, par on this course is good. You’ll take it any day.”

Victoria’s Cindy Koira certainly would have welcomed a few more pars. The second-round leader struggled to a 9-over 80 Thursday and now shares the lead with Zhang at 14-over par.

“I had a terrible round,” said Koira, who just finished Grade 11 at Stelly’s Secondary in Saanichton. “I started the round with a bogey and a double.”

Erin Lee of Langley and CoCo Pei and Bonnie Zhai, both of Surrey, are tied for third place at 17-over par. The top three players after Friday’s final round will represent British Columbia in the inter-provincial team competition at the Canadian Junior Girls Championship, which goes July 30-Aug. 2 in Lethbridge, Alta.

A two-person best-ball competition is being held in conjunction with the B.C. Junior Championship. Pei and Kaitlyn Hill of Whistler lead at four-under par, three shots better than the team of Zhang and Surrey’s Angela Arora.

To follow the progress of the players, go tohttps://golfcanada.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/rcga19/event/rcga19229/contest/4/leaderboard.htm

— NEWS Staff, Brad Ziemer (BC Golf)

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com