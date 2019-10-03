Junior bantam Chilliwack Giants blank North Langley Bears to stay perfect

Week five of the minor football season saw several Chilliwack Minor Football teams pick up wins.

The junior bantam Giants stayed unbeaten with a 22-0 defeat of North Langley last weekend.

The Bears came into Townsend Park with a shorthanded roster and had too few players to finish the game. The visitors fought hard, but Chilliwack was too powerful.

The Giants put up 237 net yards of offence in the first half alone. Quarterback Aiden Hewitt connected with wide receiver Carter Dallas for the lone passing score, a 64 yard catch and run into the endzone.

Yapo Conteh added two rushing touchdowns and Charlie Larson nailed a pair of two point converts.

Erick Hauser was the Blocker of the Game.

Brody Munroe, Matteo Reid and Talon Fischer had fumble recoveries for the Chilliwack D and defensive end Austin Staffen had an outstanding day on the edge.

—————————————————————

The peewee White Giants ground out a tough 18-14 win over the North Langley Bears.

Under the Friday Night Lights at Townsend Park, running back Caleb Friesen accounted for all of the Chilliwack points with three touchdown runs. Denver Adam also ran effectively as the Giants rolled up nearly 200 yards rushing.

Center Wyatt Tutty and guards Malakai Hakansson and Austin MacDonald anchored the Chilliwack offensive line with tackles Annalia Alton and Ayden Barwich throwing up a wall on the outside.

On defence, Theraz Kelly and Will Stewart were wrecking balls from their tackle positions.

The Chilliwack secondary was airtight. Cornerbacks Cody Hagel and Elijay Reid and safety Ben Graff shut down the North Langley passing game while halfbacks Kenna Friesen and Ryden Tatler shut down any attempts by the Bears to run outside. Kicker Evan Fawcett and gunner Lawson Dades combined for two successful onside kicks.

—————————————————————

Chilliwack’s atom Red Giants evened their record at 2-2 with a 33-20 triumph over Langley last weekend.

The offensive line was huge in this win. Center Wyatt Knoke snapped the ball perfect all day while Owen Franklin, Carson Andres, Ben Magwood and Dawson Holdridge opened huge holes.

Carson Breland and Myles Baker had rushing touchdowns. Parker Grant ran for two majors and caught a TD toss from Kingston Moran.

Chilliwack’s defensive line was equally dominant, led by run stuffers Linden Vance, Miguel Adamik, Emmanuel Hernandez and Roger Carter.

Logan Pollard kicked the ball well and the Giants got solid special teams play from Jack Cahoon and Lochlan Clements.

—————————————————————

The atom Blue Giants fell 30-0 on the road in Abbotsord.

Running backs Jackson Gamboa and Landon Keddy led the Chilliwack offence, breaking tackles and punishing defenders.

The Blue Giants defence was led by linebackers Caleb Deacon, Logan Sargent and Logan Rainkie, who roamed sideline to sideline making stops.

Jackson Gamboa prioduced a highlight-reel play, chasing a Falcons player 70 yards down the field and tackling him shy of the endzone.

Cole Dempsey had the special teams play of the day, busting through the line and blocking a Falcons PAT attempt.