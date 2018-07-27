Junior B T1 Shamrocks start semifinal action this weekend

Braylon Lumb controls the ball for the Victoria Shamrocks in the offensive zone during his team’s 18-5 win over Nanaimo at the Island Savings Centre on June 19. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

The Junior B Tier 1 Shamrocks are getting ready for their semifinal games against the Port Coquitlam Saints this weekend.

The Junior B Tier 1 squad is still in the hunt for a championship, while the Junior A Shamrocks were swept in their best-of-five series to the Coquitlam Adanacs in the first round of playoffs.

In Junior A, game 3, the Coquitlam Adanacs beat Victoria 10-4.

The score was tied after the first period, and Coquitlam scored five goals in the second to finish the period up 6-3. Braylon Lumb had one goal and one assist.

The Junior B Tier 1 squad has not played for nearly two weeks while waiting for their semifinal opponent to be determined.

The Shamrocks play their first game of the series at The Q Centre on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the second game Sunday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Poco Recreation Centre.

