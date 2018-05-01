Junior B Ravens take on alumni

The Campbell River Ravens junior B lacrosse club is about to embark on the 2018 season. The team consists of young men, 16 to 21 years, from the Comox Valley and Campbell River area.

This year, the Pacific NorthWest Junior Lacrosse League on Vancouver Island consists of the Nanaimo Timberman, Cowichan Valley Thunder, Westshore Bears, Saanich Express and the Ravens.

As a final ​pre-season​ fundraiser, the current junior B roster will be participating in an exhibition game against a squad of Raven alumni, Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. at Strathcona Gardens in Campbell River. Admission is by donation. Proceeds will go directly to team expenses. Parents and minor league players wearing Ravens spirit-wear will be admitted free of charge.

The Ravens play their home opener against the Saanich Express on Sunday, May 13 at Strathcona Gardens.