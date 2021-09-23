Junior B league honours former Ridge Meadows Flames owner

Ray Stonehouse honoured with PJHL helmet decals worn by all teams

Ray Stonehouse’s initials are being worn on helmets around the Pacific Junior Hockey League this season. (Special to The News)

A former Ridge Meadows Flames team owner, the late Ray Stonehouse, is being recognized by the junior hockey league he poured his energy into.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League is honouring the former league president and senior adviser this season with helmet decals worn by all teams.

The “RS” decals are modelled after the PJHL logo – a league that Stonehouse was involved with in numerous ways for over three decades.

“Knowing what the league meant to Ray, and what he meant to the league, being able to recognize and commemorate his impact on the PJHL means so much,” said PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto.

“We thank Ray for everything he has done for the PJHL.”

Stonehouse passed away in July, at the age of 76.

Stonehouse’s celebration of life was originally scheduled for Sept. 13, but because of COVID restrictions, it has been tentatively re-scheduled for Oct. 25. Any further changes to the date will be shared on the PJHL social media channels.

