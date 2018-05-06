Junior ‘B’ hockey team coming to White Rock

Ronnie Paterson (left) with son, Troy, before Troy officiated an American Hockey League game last fall. The elder Paterson is the owner of the expansion White Rock Whalers of the PJHL. (File photo)

A new junior hockey team is coming to White Rock – and the name may sound familiar for longtime hockey fans in the city.

This fall – in time for the 2018/19 hockey season – the White Rock Whalers will join the junior ‘B’ Pacific Junior Hockey League, the league announced in an online post Sunday.

The team will be owned by longtime Semiahmoo Peninsula businessman Ronnie Paterson, who for the last eight years has been a co-owner of the PJHL’s Richmond Sockeyes and prior to that, owned the junior ‘A’ Surrey Eagles along with Ralph Berezan for six years.

Paterson called Peace Arch News himself Sunday evening to confirm the announcement, calling the development “very exciting.”

“I think it’s great for the community,” he said, adding that the addition of the expansion team had been in the works for “six to eight” months.

The Whalers will play out of Centennial Arena.

The original White Rock Whalers junior team played out of the same arena from 1985-1989, and won a Pacific league title in 1988, the league said.

More to come…