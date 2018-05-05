Junior A Timbermen face off

The T-men begin the BCJALL season today, May 5, with a 4:30 p.m. game against the Langley Thunder

The junior A Nanaimo Timbermen will get a fresh start on the lacrosse floor as a new season is about to start.

The T-men begin the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League season this Saturday, May 5, with a 4:30 p.m. game against the Langley Thunder.

Nanaimo will be looking for a turnaround season after a last-place finish in 2017.

Saturday’s game is at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, which is the new home base for the junior A Timbermen in 2018.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students and free to kids under 12. Youths are encouraged to wear their Nanaimo District Lacrosse Association jerseys to games.

The junior A T-men are also in action Sunday as they face the Port Coquitlam Saints on the road.