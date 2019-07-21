Junior A Timbermen even up playoff series with defending champs

Junior A Nanaimo Timbermen player Arthur Miller passes the ball during Sunday’s playoff game against the Coquitlam Adanacs at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The B.C. junior A lacrosse semifinals are now a best-of-three.

The Nanaimo Timbermen doubled up the Coquitlam Adanacs 10-5 on Sunday at Frank Crane Arena in Game 4 of the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League semis to tie the series at two games apiece.

“I think we played a good team game, probably our best of the series,” said Ryan Sheridan, who scored four goals. “The defence stood on their head, [goaltender Justin] Geddie was great, offence was cooking in the first two. We played it safe a little in the third, didn’t get so much offence going, but it was an all-around good team win.”

Geddie, who made 50 saves, said Game 4 was one of the better games the Timbermen have played all season. He said the Timbermen had good jump a day after losing Game 3 10-9.

“We just wanted to come out with a better start and we did and it carried us to victory today,” Geddie said.

In addition to Sheridan’s five-point game, Colton Lidstone had two goals and four assists, Thomas Vaesen scored twice, Arthur Miller had a goal and three helpers and Will Johansen also tallied.

Coach Dave Bremner said all facets of the game were working in Game 4 and he said the T-men will have to continue to strive for complete games to try to win the series.

“It becomes a best-of-three and we’re sort of underdogs still and I like that role,” Bremner said. “It’s going to be the team that makes the least amount of mistakes at critical times and stops the other team from doing what they want to do.”

GAME ON … The junior T-men and Adanacs play Game 5 on Friday in Coquitlam, then play Game 6 on Saturday, July 27, at noon at Frank Crane Arena. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday back on the mainland.

