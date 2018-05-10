Junior A Shamrocks on a 2-0 win streak

Junior A Shamrocks, Brayden Brown, looks to receive the ball in a game against the Coquitlam Adanacs May 5. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

After both junior Shamrocks teams lost on Saturday, they have bounced back with three wins collectively.

The junior A Shamrocks (2-2) beat the Nanaimo Timbermen 10-8 at The Q Centre Tuesday night. Victoria’s season got out to a rocky 0-2 start, but they have got their rhythm.

The Junior A team was tied with the Timbermen 5-5 at the end of the second period, but the Shamrocks outscored Nanaimo 5-3 in the third for the win.

‘Rocks Braylon Lumb had six goals, three of which were in the final period. Skyler Wilson had two goals, and Brian Robb scored one goal and had two assists.

Between the pipes Cameron Dunkerley stopped 33 of 40 shots for the win.

The Tier 1 Junior B Shamrocks (2-1) beat the Richmond Roadrunners 14-6 on Sunday. The scoring was balanced for Victoria and Nolan Dalep took the win in goal.

Next up for the Shamrocks, the Tier 1 junior B faces the Delta Islanders Saturday May 12 at 1 p.m. and the Junior A squad takes on the Port Coquitlam Saints at 4 p.m. at The Q Centre.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com