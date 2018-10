The Sanzana sisters both won silver medals at the Rainier Judo Cup Championships in Tacoma, Wash.

Dakota was second in a U15 division. Due to a mix-up in registration, she wound up competing in an older division.

Makayla won silver in the U15 division. All her hard work is paying off. The dedication that she has been putting into fitness and training is really starting to show in her technique.