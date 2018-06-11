Wendy Lubinich and William Whitelaw won the Jubilee Pacific Pairs last weekend at Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club. (Submitted photo)

Jubileers get a grip at Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club

Juan de Fuca pair take top honours

  • Jun. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club held a major Bowls South Island pairs tournament on June 9 and 10 called the Jubilee Pacific Pairs.

To hoist the 25 lb shield Wendy Lubinich and William Whitelaw, of Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club, needed teamwork, just as they did on the green to overcome the competition.

The pair won the heavy trophy for finishing first in the 2018 Jubilee Pacific Pairs, played under ideal weather conditions. A total of 30 teams entered, up from the 18 teams that participated last year.

