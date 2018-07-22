Juan de Fuca teams dominate provincial play

JDF Bantam A1 Boys

The Bantam A1 Whalers team placed first in their league and went on to win the Island and provincial championships. The Whalers received a bye in Island playoffs, and in the finals were pushed to game 3 in the best-of-three series against Saanich.

At provincials the Whalers had only one close contest in their first round robin game against the defending champs, Ridge Meadows, but the Whalers pulled out a one-point win. JDF won six straight, beating the Coquitlam Adanacs in the gold medal game.

Whalers’ Koen Block was named tournament MVP, Riley Drew was named as a tournament all-star and goalie Ty Reeve was game MVP in the final match.

JDF Peewee A1 Boys

JDF’s Peewee A1 team finished an undefeated season with its second consecutive provincial championship. The final game came down to the wire but the Whalers beat New Westminster 6-5 for the championship title.

Whalers’ Oliver Josephson was named tournament MVP and tournament all-star, and Keagan Lindsay earned a fair play award. Grant Hamilton, head coach of the Peewee A1 Whalers, took home the fair play coach award.

Six of the Peewee A1 players will compete for Team B.C. at Nationals including Dylan Anderson, Jake Fikowski, Seth Fryer, Josephson, K-man Sawyer and goalie Grayson Manning.

JDF Novice B Boys

Finally, it was an all-Island final at the Jack Crosby Novice All-Star Tournament in Burnaby for JDF’s Novice B team. The Whalers beat fellow Island team Victoria-Esquimalt 7-4 to claim the championship.

JDF’s Lucas Burger won tournament MVP honours.

