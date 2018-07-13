Jr. Shamrocks get ready for best-of-five playoffs

Both Jr. squads had players who took home the regular season scoring titles

Braylon Lumb (11) won the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League regular season scoring title. Both Junior Shamrocks squads are headed to playoffs this weekend. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Both the Jr. A and Jr. B Tier 1 Shamrocks are headed to the playoffs this weekend.

The Jr. A Shamrocks finished the season fourth overall with a 13-7-1 record. The squad lost their last game to the Coquitlam Adanacs 14-9, who finished the season first overall 18-2-1. The Shamrocks will face Coquitlam in the playoffs, who are on a 13-0 win streak.

In their final regular season game against the Adanacs, the scored was tied 4-4 after the first period, but Coquitlam outscored the Shamrocks 7-1 in the second to take an 11-5 lead going into the final period.

Marshal King led the Shamrocks with three goals and three assists, Ben Preston scored two goals and had two assists and Braylon Lumb added two goals and one helper.

Lumb took home the league scoring title with 103 points.

The Jr. B Tier 1 team finished at the top of their division (14-3-1) and will face the eighth place Richmond Roadrunners (5-13) in their best-of-five series.

They finished their regular season with an 11-7 loss to the Maple Ridge Burrards. The game was tied at the end of two periods, but the Burrards went on a 4-0 run in the third to seal the win.

Nic Coleman had two goals and an assist in the loss, Isaac Swan had one goal and two assists and Casey Wilson had three helpers.

Patrick Dodds was the Tier 1 regular season scoring champ with 94 points.

The Jr. A Shamrocks will play Game 1 of the best-of-five series at Coquitlam Sports Centre Saturday, July 14 at 12:45 p.m. and Game 2 is at Save on Foods Memorial Centre Sunday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

The Jr. B team plays Game 1 at Save on Foods Memorial Arena Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. and Game 2 at Minoru Arena Sunday, July 15 at 4 p.m.

