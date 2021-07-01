Jr. Flames win gold at Pacific Spring Showcase

The Ridge Meadows Jr. Flames won at the Pacific Spring Showcase. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Junior Flames won gold in the 2011 division at the Pacific Spring Showcase hockey tournament last weekend.

The Flames opened the tournament with a 13-0 win over the BC Selects on June 17, as they started the round-robin portion of the tourney.

On June 19 they played twice, beating the Jr. Steelers Black by a score of 10-5, and the Fraser Valley Kings Grey 12-1.

They finished the round-r0bin with a 3-1 record, after losing to Team Bossy 7-5 in a close game.

But they took revenge on Bossy when the two teams met again in the gold medal game, as the Flames won handily 8-0.

Connor Baines led the team in scoring with 11 goals and 19 points through the five games, while Jacob White was the leading goal-getter with 13 and 18 points. Emmett Baines was also prolific, with four goals and 14 points. The team got offence from throughout the lineup, with 13 different scorers in the tournament.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants draft Swedish goaltender Jesper Vikman

Tournament games were played at Planet Ice Rinks in Coquitlam and Delta, in a huge multi-divisional tournament that saw more than 1400 players on the ice.

READ ALSO: Tokyo Olympics allowing B.C. athlete to bring her nursing daughter to Games

Numerous teams from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association also had success in the Kings Cup tournament, and have posted their results on the association’s Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News