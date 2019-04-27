Jr. flag football program back

With graduates from last year’s program already making an impact in the big league, the Cowichan Women’s Football League is once again running a junior flag football camp for players ages 10-15.

Practices run on Monday and Wednesday nights at McAdam Park from 6-7 p.m., and are free to attend. The only required equipment is a pair of cleats.

“We will be coaching the basics of the Canadian game of football,” coach Chris Mann explained. “You will learn how to catch a football, run with it and throw it, and you will learn about defence and how to be a great defensive back or linebacker. You will learn flagging rules and how to flag.”

Two players from the 2018 junior program — Vicky Harris and Shelbie Paddle — have stepped up to the CWFL this year and are playing at a high level for rookies, Mann notes.

For more information, contact Mann at 250-748-9385 or westiemanor@shaw.ca