Jr. flag football program back

Youth program already paying dividents for CWFL

With graduates from last year’s program already making an impact in the big league, the Cowichan Women’s Football League is once again running a junior flag football camp for players ages 10-15.

Practices run on Monday and Wednesday nights at McAdam Park from 6-7 p.m., and are free to attend. The only required equipment is a pair of cleats.

“We will be coaching the basics of the Canadian game of football,” coach Chris Mann explained. “You will learn how to catch a football, run with it and throw it, and you will learn about defence and how to be a great defensive back or linebacker. You will learn flagging rules and how to flag.”

Two players from the 2018 junior program — Vicky Harris and Shelbie Paddle — have stepped up to the CWFL this year and are playing at a high level for rookies, Mann notes.

For more information, contact Mann at 250-748-9385 or westiemanor@shaw.ca

