Jr. B Cougars advance to both league finals and provincials

Victoria Cougars goalie Owen Sikkes makes a save against the Nanaimo Buccaneers during Game 6 of the VIJHL semifinals on Friday night at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Victoria Cougars won a playoff series, a spot in the finals and the berth in provincials, all in one night.

The Cougars came back to beat the Nanaimo Buccaneers 4-3 Friday in Game 6 of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League semifinals at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

Nanaimo led 3-2 going into the third period, but Victoria scored the only two goals of the final frame to take the win.

Darian Harris, Chase Fioretti and Jacob Gosling scored for the Bucs, while Marshall Brown, Bryce Irwin, Tyler Vanuden and Mateo Albinati scored for the Cougars. Owen Sikkes stopped 20 shots for the win as Victoria outshot Nanaimo 29-23.

The Cougars, by winning the series, not only advance to the VIJHL finals against the Campbell River Storm, but also qualify for the Cyclone Taylor Cup because the Island has two berths in provincials with the Storm hosting this year’s tourney.

