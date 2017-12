Sawyer Hunt scored twice for the Leafs in the blowout

Josh Williams made 43 saves as the Nelson Leafs steamrolled the Ghostriders 7-3 on Friday in Fernie.

Sawyer Hunt scored twice, while Dash Thompson, Jaiden LaPorte, Mitchell Lavoie, Justin Podgorenko, and David Sanchez also had singles for the Leafs (21-6-2).

Ryan Partaker, Cory Caldwell and Mitch Titus each scored for Fernie (8-14-3) in the second period, while Broc Merkl finished with 32 saves.

The Leafs are back on the ice tonight at home against the Castlegar Rebels.

