Jordyn Huitema and Canadian nationals second at 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship

The Chilliwack teenager was among the tournament's scoring leaders with four goals.

Jordyn Huitema and her Canadian national women’s soccer squad settled for second place at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The final was played Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Huitema’s Canadians took on the United States, falling by a 2-0 count. The 17 year old came on in the 88th minute and played two minutes plus injury time.

Huitema had an impressive tournament, highlighted by a huge four-goal game against Cuba last week. She also played 19 minutes in a match against Costa Rica and now has 15 career appearances (including three starts) for the national team.

She was the youngest Canadian player at this tournament, one year younger than 18 year old teammates Julia Grosso and Emma Regan.

Canada, the United States and third-place Jamaica have all qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

“We grew throughout the tournament and our number one objective coming in was to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, so we did that,” said Huitema’s teammate, Ashley Lawrence. “I think we’ve learned so much, we’re going to take those learnings going into the World Cup next year.”