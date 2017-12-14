Jock Talk: Registration opens for winter ball

Oak Bay men’s soccer continues tonight (Friday, Dec. 15) when with the MA UVic Alumni take on Gorge FC at 7:15 p.m. at University of Victoria. On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Div. 3B Castaways FC squad challenges the Zgoda Juniors FC at 6 p.m. at Finlayson Turf.

In women’s soccer, the Div. 1 Bays United FC hosts the Juan de Fuca United on Sunday, Dec. 17, with a 4:30 p.m. kick-off at the Oak Bay High turf.

High school basketball takes the Oak Bay junior boys to Lambrick Park Secondary Tuesday, Dec. 19, when they face Claremont at 7:30 p.m.

Basketball fans fill the Oak Bay High gym as the Gary Taylor Classic continues today (Friday, Dec. 15) and Saturday. After opening games Thursday, playoffs continue with game starts from 2:15 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Dec. 16, games continue from 11 a.m., with the junior championship game tipping off at 4:15 p.m. and the senior championship at 6 p.m., both on the Taylor Court.

Carnarvon ball club invites young ball players to start thinking about spring.

Registration is open for the Oak Bay club’s winter baseball and softball clinics, which begin in January. Baseball camps are slated for 9U/11U and 13U/15U. Registration is also open for U10, U12, U14 softball clinics as well as a U10 pitching clinic and an intermediate/advanced softball pitching clinic. To register visit carnarvonballclub.com.

Still in the market for your Christmas tree? The University of Victoria Vikes cross-country and track program’s annual tree sale is on through Saturday, Dec. 23. Following the holidays, the Vikes return to Centennial Stadium for tree chipping by donation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7.

Colin Gall writes Fridays about coming sports events.