Jock Talk: Oak Bay bubbles burst with tennis action

With students enjoying another week off school, Oak Bay Recreation continues its all-ages holiday skates today (Friday, Jan. 5) from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Also at Oak Bay Recreation Centre is the 2018 New Year’s Classic, the 38th annual tennis tourney. Catch some top local talent in the tennis bubble Jan. 5 to 7 (mixed doubles), Jan. 8 to 14 (singles and doubles).

After finishing third in a competitive field at the Vikes Alumni Senior Boys Invitational, the Oak Bay senior boys basketball team returns to play, hosting Belmont on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Bay High. The senior boys continue on Tuesday, Jan. 9, taking on St. Michaels University School at 7:30 p.m. at SMUS.

The senior girls also return to the court Tuesday, Jan. 9, hosting Lambrick Park and Belmont with the first game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. The senior girls then finish the week on Thursday, Jan. 11, heading out to Stelly’s for a 5:45 p.m. start.

After high school hoops filled the University of Victoria’s CARSA gym over the holidays, the Vikes men and women’s basketball teams return home Friday, Jan 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6. With both teams hosting Thompson Rivers University, the women hit the court at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the men at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the women play at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

With the calendar turned to 2018, spring sports are on the horizon and Carnarvon Ball Club’s winter clinics are set to start. With baseball programs for 9U/11U and for 13U/15U, and softball clinics for U10, U12, U14, plus separate pitching sessions, find information and registration details at carnarvonballclub.com.

If the 2018 Oak Bay Half Marathon (May 27) is on your fitness bucket list, check out your Oak Bay Active Living Guide for a host of programs to get your training off on the right foot. Learn more at oakbay.ca.

Colin Gall writes Fridays about coming sports events.