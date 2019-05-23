JL Crowe athletes headed to track and field championships

Seven students made the grade at the zone qualifiers in Cranbrook earlier this month

Seven J.L. Crowe athletes are headed to B.C. High School track and field championships in Kelowna.

The septet of athletes made the grade following the zone qualifiers in Cranbrook earlier this month. To qualify for the provincials, athletes had to place first n their event and were limited to three events.

Leading the way will be Jaxon Kuchar, who captured gold in the 800 metres at last year’s provincials. Kuchar placed first in the event in Cranbrook to get a shot at defending his title.

He isn’t the only member of the Crowe team getting a second trip to the provincials.

Sadie Joyce proved to be a triple threat winning 100m, long jump and high jump to earn a berth at the provincials in all three events for the second consecutive year. She placed ninth, 12th and fourth respectively in those events in 2018.

Annika Ford placed first in the senior girls’ hammer throw to earn her another chance at the B.C. championships. She placed 17th last year.

Zoe Gilles won the 300m hurdles, an event she also qualified for last year where she finished 30th.

Jendaya Shield also showed her prowess in several disciplines winning the junior girls’ discus, javelin and shot put.

Fin Klinghorn won the boys hammer throw and Nolan Bencharski captured the junior boys’ shot put.

The provincials are scheduled for May 30 and June 1 in Kelowna.