Josh Tobacca of the CV Jets is safe at second. Scott Stanfield photo

The Comox Valley peewee A Jets baseball team is hosting a 10-team tournament at Aspen Park, July 19-21, with teams from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

The Jets played Friday morning and afternoon, and again Saturday at noon and 6 p.m. The final of the North Island Classic 13U A tourney is Sunday afternoon.

The Jets are led by coaches Rob Mulrooney, Jamie Tobacca and Darryl Matthews.

Zone playoffs are in Parksville July 27-28. Provincials are in Abbotsford Aug. 8-11.