Jesse King will suit up for the Victoria Shamrocks this season. (Photo contributed)

Jesse King returns to the Shamrocks

King was sidelined all last season due to injury

The Victoria Shamrocks will welcome back Jesse King to the lineup this season.

King missed all of last season – sidelined due to an injury he sustained in the playoffs the year before.

The 25-year-old Victoria native helped the Shamrocks win a Mann Cup championship in 2015. In his Shamrocks career, King has scored 224 points, 99 goals and 125 assists in 61 games.

In a statement, Chris Welch, Shamrocks’ general manager, said “We’re so happy to welcome Jesse back into our lineup, we really missed him last year. He’s a phenomenal player who makes us better and much harder to play against.”

King is also happy to get back to business. “I am beyond excited to once again be playing in Victoria this summer,” King said in a statement. “Having the ability to play in front of family and friends is something I cherish very much. Being injured last summer and not being able to be around my teammates was tough and I hope to bring whatever I can to the team again this summer.”

King participates in the Shamrocks 2018 Subway Commit to Fit program, in which the team gives presentations at schools to explain to children the importance of regular daily activity.

King played his collegiate career at Ohio State University and plays for the Georgia Swarm in the National Lacrosse League.

