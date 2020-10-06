Jennifer Greggain wins Jim Gibson scholarship from PGA of B.C.

The Chilliwack Golf Club pro is recognized for her passion for golf and spirit of volunteerism

Jennifer Greggain has received a $1,000 scholarship from the PGA of B.C. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain has been awarded the Jim Gibson Scholarship by the PGA of B.C.

The award is named in honour of a longtime supporter and ambassador of the PGA of B.C. who was extremely dedicated to and well-versed in the game of golf. Recipients of this scholarship exemplify volunteerism and demonstrate a passion for furthering their education for their community’s benefit.

Greggain, a class A professional at the Chilliwack Golf Club, will be able to apply the $1,000 scholarship to her studies at the University of British Columbia, where she’s working on a two-year master’s degree in high performance coaching and leadership.

READ MORE: Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain gets coaching role with Golf Canada

READ MORE: Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain competes in PGA of B.C. Womens’ Championship

A three-time PGA of B.C. women’s champion as an athlete, Greggain has made a significant impact as a coach in recent years, guiding teams at the university (UFV), provincial and national levels. In February, she was named assistant coach of Golf Canada’s Women’s Amateur Team and Young Pro Squad.

Selected as the PGA of Canada’s 2018 national recipient of the Jack McLaughlin Junior Leader of the Year Award, Greggain has also obtained her certification in the PGA of Canada’s ‘Coaching New Competitors’ and ‘Coaching Developing Players’ streams.

She has demonstrated significant volunteerism, mentoring young adults in her own community and participating in medical and relief missions in developing nations.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress