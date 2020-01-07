Jennifer Greggain and Kevin Stinson among PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 golf pros

Greggain is at the Chilliwack Golf Club and Stinson at the Cheam Mountain Golf Course.

Jennifer Greggain of the Chilliwack Golf Club and Kevin Stinson of the Cheam Mountain Golf Course are among the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 professionals for 2019.

Members of the organization’s Professional Development Program (PDP), Greggain and Stinson accumulated Order of Merit points by making contributions to the PGA of B.C., their community and the province’s golf industry. They participated in continuing education, competitions, the PGA of B.C. Awards Program, the annual ‘Buying Show’ and various forms of volunteerism.

READ MORE: Jennifer Greggain wins PGA of BC award

READ MORE: Chilliwack golf pros among B.C.’s best

Greggain was 15th in the Order of Merit standings with 71 points while Stinson was 36th with 58 points. The top golf pro in the province was Gord Mink of the Hi-Knoll Golf Centre in Surrey, accumulating 121 points.

Greggain and Stinson were both on the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 last year as well.

See pgabc.org/pdp for the full standings and more info.