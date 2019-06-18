Jeff Montgomery claims another Strawberry Cup at Western Speedway

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Racing has been a part of Jeff Montgomery’s family legacy since he was old enough to sit behind a steering wheel.

Mongomery took home his second Strawberry Cup in the past three years in the Winged Super Sprints on the weekend at Western Speedway with first-place finishes on Friday and Saturday night. The overall winner is based on accumulative scores for both nights.

“It’s not about the accolades,” said Montgomery, who has taken home the coveted trophy “five or six” times during his career. “It’s the passion for the sport that keeps you involved.”

Racing has been a part of his life for as long as Mongomery can remember, noted the Belmont Secondary graduate who grew up in Langford. “My dad Neil raced in the ’70s and ’80s and my brother, Trevor, did until 2000. We’ve been around it all our lives.”

Montgomery, who’s well known in racing circles for his Hurricane nickname, said he was labelled with the moniker by an announcer at Western Speedway when he first began racing. “I’ve been stuck with it ever since.”

One of the elements that make the Strawberry Cup special for Montgomery is that the annual event draws the best competitors from across the Pacific Northwest. “The higher level of competition brings out the best in everyone,” he added.

