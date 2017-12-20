JB Bulldogs celebrate season with award presentations

Cowichan Special Teams Player of the Year Jesse Kwasny carries the ball during the Bulldogs’ win over Ladysmith in the Island final. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

After making it through the regular season undefeated, winning the Vancouver Island championship and coming within a single point of a provincial title, the junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs had a lot to celebrate as they wrapped up their 2017 fall football season last month.

“The 15-player Cowichan roster was the smallest on the Island, team often playing opponents with twice as many bodies,” Bulldogs head coach PJ Shea said. “This led to the majority of Bulldog players having to play on both the offence and defence every game. The fact that these athletes had not only the skill, but the stamina, to compete, and win, while never coming off the field was a testament to every player’s character and dedication.”

The Bulldogs coaching staff presented awards to several players whose performances stood out during the successful season.

Gavin Kendrick was named Breakout Player of the Year.

“Gavin played both cornerback and tight end,” Shea noted. “Throughout the year Gavin developed, and ultimately became one of the hardest hitters in the league.”

Special Teams Player of the Year went to Jesse Kwasny.

“In addition to playing safety/corner and wide receiver, Jesse had an exceptional year as the Bulldogs’ place kicker and kick return man,” Shea said.

The Lineman of the Year was Jayden Strzok.

“Jayden was dominant as both an offensive guard and a defensive tackle throughout the year,” Shea said.

Defensive Player of the Year honours went to Jaxson Jones.

“Jaxson played slotback on offence, but it was his consistent play at defensive end that helped make the Cowichan defence the best on the Island,” Shea lauded.

Trekker James was picked as the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.

“Playing linebacker on defence, Trekker starred as the Cowichan Bulldogs quarterback,” Shea said. “His steady play and strong athleticism made him an important leader.”

Finn Shea was named Most Valuable Player.

“Defensively, Finn led the Bulldogs in tackles as middle linebacker,” coach Shea pointed out. “As running back, Finn led the team in rushing and touchdowns.”

With the end of the fall 2017 campaign, the Bulldogs organization will now focus on preparations for the spring 2018 season. Training will begin in the New Year. Registration is open to athletes between the ages of seven and 13.

Visit cowichanfootball.com for more information about the spring season.

Kevin