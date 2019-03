Jarret Stoll was the first inductee into the ICE Hall of Fame. HE shares a smile with his wife Erin Andrews during the ceremony. Photo by Trevor Crawley

Jarret Stoll was welcomed back to Cranbrook with a standing ovation on Saturday night.

The Kootenay Ice inducted Stoll as the first player into the newly formed ICE Hall of Fame, as well as raised his number —16 — to the rafters at Western Financial Place.

“It’s an honour and something I am very proud of,” Stoll said.

“A lot of good times and memories that I will always remember here, and all those teams we had. It was a good four years and a heck of a run. It brings back a lot of memories stepping back in this building and going to the old building this afternoon.”

The former Kootenay Ice captain captured two WHL Championships and one Memorial Cup with the Ice. He is currently second all-time in points (286), assists (162) and power play goals (54) in Ice franchise history.

READ MORE: Stoll reflects on his time with the Kootenay Ice

Stoll was welcomed by special guests at the induction ceremony, including Jeff Chynoweth, Jim Toth, Colin Sinclair and more.

“It will be good to talk some old stories and about some old games, and playoff series we went through. We are all hockey people, we remember those certain games and details pretty good so I’m sure there will be some good stories,” said Stoll.

While in Cranbrook, Stoll was able to see some old stomping grounds with his billet as they toured around with his wife Erin Andrews and his parents.

“We went to my billet’s house, hung out and watched part of the [Los Angeles] Kings game. It’s good to see the high school again, drive by there and the old Boston Pizza, which is now East Side Mario’s. It was funny we were driving around and there was a couple of streets I knew Trevor Johnson lived in that house and Colin Sinclair lived in that house. It brought back a lot of memories,” he explained.

Stoll was last in Cranbrook a couple of years ago for a game, and he said being back was special.

“I’m not sure when I’ll be here in the future, so I want to soak this in and enjoy the time,” he said.

When at centre ice, he said a lot of memories will be coming back as he addresses the fans and players.

“Just remembering some of the games here, some of the big games here especially in the playoffs. The last game in this building that I played in was when we hoisted the WHL Championship and centre ice, so I’ll probably be thinking about that for sure,” he said.

Pre-game, Stoll was able to talk to the current Ice players and give them some advice.

“A special player for Cranbrook and the Kootenay Ice,” Ice captain Peyton Krebs said. “Anytime you can have a person of that calibre and player come and talk it’s pretty special. We are going to take it all in and hopefully one day you can play in the NHL as he did.”

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter