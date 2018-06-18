Jared du Toit top Canadian at GolfBC championship

Kimberley's Jared du Toit won the Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Week Award, and a $2500 cash prize, after finishing fifth at the Golf BC championship (Mackenzie Tour) last weekend.

The tournament was won by American George Cunningham.

du Toit was the lowest Canadian on the tour stop in Kelowna with a 16 under.

“At the end of the day, I did a lot of good things. I hit the ball really well. Made a couple early, which I would’ve hoped got [Cunningham] thinking a little bit, but [it] turns out it didn’t. Not much you can do about that,” du Toit said.

du Toit led after two rounds.

“I was in the mix, seven of my last eight rounds. These guys are pretty good out here, so pretty happy with all that. Hopefully I can keep the trend going, get myself in the mix and keep knocking on the door for that elusive victory.”

The GolfBC Championship is the final event of the BC Golf Swing, which consists of three tournament locations in the province of British Columbia.

The next stop for the Mackenzie Tour is the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon One from June 21 through 24.