Jared du Toit putts as his caddy looks on at Point Grey Golf Club in Vancouver. Kieran O’Connor/Black Press file

Jared du Toit returns to McKenzie Tour with a start in Vancouver

Kimberley golfer finishes tied for 41st

Kimberley’s Jared du Toit returned to the McKenzie Tour (Canada’s professional golf tour) with a start at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver this past weekend.

Last year in the same tournament, du Toit finished tied for 17th with a score of 10 under. This year, he began with a plus one in the first round and finished tied for 41st with a score of three under.

du Toit spent the winter on the Latin American tour and this was his first stop on the McKenzie Tour this summer.

In his rookie season on the tour last summer, du Toit made 11 cuts and had three top 10 finishes.

